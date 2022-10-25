Indian Billionaire Totals Ferrari SF90 in Mumbai

The value of the Ferrari SF90 has just gone up, as another example was destroyed in an accident in Mumbai, India.
Shared on Instagram by rare_cars_india a few days ago, photos and videos of the aftermath show the wreckage on the side of the road, with significant damages to its face.
Its whole front end was missing, and there were other bruised up panels by the looks of it. The airbags were deployed, and they likely did their job in keeping the driver, a presumed Indian billionaire, safe. It's likely that this Ferrari SF90 is a write-off as a result of the accident.
But what exactly did it hit? Our two cents would be on the side barrier, or perhaps another vehicle. The Italian supercar was filmed shortly before the accident cruising the roads of Mumbai, accompanied by other exotics, which were also present at the scene of the crash, and all of them are allegedly owned by the same man whose name is written on the dotted line of the said SF90 too.
In production since 2019 at the Prancing Horse’s Maranello facility, in Italy, the Ferrari SF90 is offered in two body styles, coupe and convertible. Despite boasting electrified power, it’s not the successor to the iconic LaFerrari, as it actually shares some nuts and bolts with the F8 Tributo and 296 GTB, and it can travel up to 16 miles (25 km) on electricity.
Powering it is the mid-mounted turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, and three electric motors, two of them at the front, and a third one sandwiched between the ICE and eight-speed DCT. The total output is rated at 986 hp (1,000 ps / 735 kW), and Ferrari claims that it is capable of completing the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in 2.5 seconds. The 124 mph (200 kph) mark is hit in 6.3 seconds after takeoff, and top speed stands at 211 mph (340 kph).
