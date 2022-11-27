There's a Flooded Ferrari SF90 for Sale in Miami, Care to Make It Yours?

At first glance, this Ferrari SF90 Stradale looks ready to hit the road. However, it hides a very moist secret beneath the shiny metal sheet, and that is because it has been damaged by water.
Since it can be found in Miami, Florida, we could assume that it was damaged during Hurricane Ian. However, that would be a pure assumption, as the vendor, which has it listed for grabs on Copart for an upcoming auction, hasn’t said anything about it.
In fact, they only said ‘water’ under primary damage, adding that it has a salvage certificate and an estimated retail value of $564,000. Nonetheless, that is, obviously, for a pristine example, and this one isn’t, not for the time being anyway.
As for the resurrecting part of the problem, it could either be a walk in the park, or a nightmare. Thus, we would recommend to anyone interested in buying it to carefully inspect it in person if possible, preferably accompanied by a trusty mechanic who is no stranger to Ferraris. Also, they should come up with a large sum for the reviving part, because it is always good to prep for the worst, and hope for the best.
After bringing it back to its original condition, the next owner will have a true rocket in their possession, one that brags about doing the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.5 seconds, before running out of breath at 211 mph (340 kph). Not only that, but they could also tell their close ones that it is very green for a supercar, as it has no less than three electric motors aiding the turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 mounted behind the seats. When all of them work together, they produce a combined 986 hp (1,000 ps / 735 kW).
So, are you looking at your next toy, and if so, how much would you be willing to spend on it?
