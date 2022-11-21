New Mitsubishi Outlander Goes on Sale in China With 1.5L Turbo Mild-Hybrid Powertrain

More on this:

1 Digital Mitsubishi 3000GT Reinvention Looks Ready for Grand Tourer ICE Brawls

2 This 1988 Mitsubishi Starion Sees Daylight Again for the First Time in 26 Years

3 Mitsubishi Eclipse EV Virtually Returns to Sport Coupe Roots, Looks Nissan Z-Tasty

4 A Year in Review: Do I Regret Buying America's Cheapest New Car?

5 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Ready to Roll on American Roads Starting This Month