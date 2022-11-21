New Mitsubishi Outlander Goes on Sale in China With 1.5L Turbo Mild-Hybrid Powertrain

What do you call a Nissan Rogue with slightly different styling and Mitsubishi badging? The fourth-generation Outlander is exactly that, perfectly encapsulating the Japanese brand’s fate under Nissan’s yoke.
Not available in the European Union, the Outlander is offered with a choice of two powertrains in the United States. Priced at $27,595 sans destination freight charge, the combustion-only model features a 2.5-liter mill of Nissan origin with 181 ponies and 181 pound-foot (245 Nm).
Higher up the spectrum, the plug-in hybrid is a $39,845 affair that brings together a Mitsubishi-designed engine with two electric motors: one for the front wheels and the other located out back. All told, this arrangement is good for 248 horsepower and 332 pound-foot (450 Nm) of torque.
Over in China, the all-new Outlander has just launched exclusively as a mild hybrid. The 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder engine that Mitsubishi refers to as the 4B40 launched in 2017 with the Eclipse Cross. In combination with 48-volt electrical assistance, it makes 120 kW at 5,000 revolutions per minute and 280 Nm at 3,000 through 3,500 revolutions per minute. Those figures convert to 161 horsepower and nearly 207 pound-foot.
For a three-row crossover that weighs quite a bit given the rather old underpinnings from Nissan, that’s not really exciting. Front-wheel drive is standard, and obviously enough, all-wheel drive can be optioned. The least-equipped specification tips the scales at 1,650 kilograms (3,638 pounds), while the range topper weighs 1,800 kilos (3,968 pounds).
The China-spec Outlander is assembled in Changsha, Hunan Province, by GMMC, with the four-letter acronym referring to the GAC-Mitsubishi Motors joint venture. Guangzhou Automobile Group owns 50 percent of the JV, Mitsubishi Motors 30 percent, and Mitsubishi Corporation the remaining 20 percent. GMMC was established in 2012, and it currently operates no fewer than 231 sales and service locations across China.
