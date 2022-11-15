This 1988 Mitsubishi Starion Sees Daylight Again for the First Time in 26 Years

More on this:

1 Mitsubishi Eclipse EV Virtually Returns to Sport Coupe Roots, Looks Nissan Z-Tasty

2 Back to the Future? Mitsubishi Once Presented the Lancer as the DeLorean's Successor

3 New Mitsubishi ASX Wants to Be a Smaller Outlander, Can't Do That Without CGI

4 Brawny Mitsubishi Galant Digitally Turns Into a Vintage FWD Quarter-Mile Hoot

5 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo XI Imagined as Modern WRX STI Fighter