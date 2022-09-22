Brawny Mitsubishi Galant Digitally Turns Into a Vintage FWD Quarter-Mile Hoot

Mitsubishi just covered itself (willingly, if one can even believe that) in contempt by shamelessly rebadging the Renault Captur subcompact crossover SUV as their second generation ASX.
But it seems regular people still have a bit of love left for the ailing carmaker. The Japanese automaker, while part of a big and powerful automotive group, is turning into a modern sad story of loss and itinerancy. They are not doing great at home in Japan, they are but a pale shadow of their former selves in the United States, and they are shooting themselves in the proverbial leg across the Atlantic Ocean.
Still, some Old Continent fans are left with Mitsubishi ideas in their hearts and minds, even if only virtually. Let us give you an appropriate example. Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, continues to explore the option of making quirky stuff. So, after he recently dabbled with a Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow Ute that would have been a crazy, mindlessly stanced pickup truck if ever real, now he is turning his attention to something gallant.
More precisely, towards the sixth-generation (1987-1994) Mitsubishi Galant, aiming to imagine it as the Fox Body Ford Mustang quarter-mile drag racing hero of the front-wheel drive community. Do not raise an eyebrow, as Europeans love the straight-line acceleration shenanigans just as much as anyone else, even if their favorite choice of wheels is not exactly rear-wheel drive.
Plus, one should never argue with personal options, as the pixel master expressly mentioned this dark, menacing FWD dragster fantasy would be his choice if he ever built a quarter-mile dragstrip machine. But how about the digital highlights? Well, there are plenty of them, including a subtle widebody aero kit, a crimson roll cage, just one seat for added lightness, and the innuendo that a lot of changes went under the hood and around the chassis. Neat, right?
