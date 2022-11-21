Tesla Will Finally Add Apple Music to Its Cars With Future OTA Software Update

Tesla and Apple are not best buddies, despite Tesla owners asking for a long time for Apple Music integration in their vehicles. If this Tesla exhibit at Petersen Automotive Museum is any indication, a future iteration of Tesla software will finally include Apple Music.
We know many Tesla owners secretly crave Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, although they swear the Tesla interface is the best in the world. This became obvious as the Tesla fan crowd at the Petersen Automotive Museum discovered the Apple Music app inside one of the displayed exhibits. It wasn’t a car per se, but an interior mockup for the visitors to first-hand experience with the Tesla infotainment system and the yoke steering wheel in the Model S/X.
Nevertheless, the “Inside Tesla” mockup had its own VIN, a tongue-in-cheek P3TERS3N1P000BUCK sequence, and was allegedly running the Tesla V11 software version, or 2022.40.50, which we believe is a developer version. These details are becoming interesting only when considering the Apple Music integration, with the hope that this app will be available to all Tesla owners in the not-so-distant future.
To be sure, Tesla has cozied with Apple Music integration for a very long time, so there’s no guarantee that this time the coveted feature will land in a Tesla near you anytime soon. Tesla hacker @greentheonly discovered this exactly two years ago when Tesla added the necessary lines of code to its vehicles. This has not led to Apple Music being available to Tesla owners, not until now, that is.
Unlike before, the Apple Music info was not discovered by accident, which points to it being semi-official. Tesla loves dropping hints about unreleased features, and we expect this to be no different. If this is true, we expect Apple Music to be offered through Tesla’s music player instead of a stand-alone app. This could mean that not all Apple Music features would be available.
We expect Tesla to offer Apple Music support with its upcoming holiday update. Currently, Tesla offers Spotify, TIDAL, Slacker Radio, TuneIn, and SiriusXM (Model S/X only). To stream music from these services, you must be a Premium Connectivity subscriber. According to a screenshot shared on Twitter, the same will be required for Apple Music.
Inside Tesla exhibit at Petersen Automotive Museum opens tomorrow pic.twitter.com/qU3IickfBw— Tesla (@Tesla) November 20, 2022