Tesla Will Finally Add Apple Music to Its Cars With Future OTA Software Update

More on this:

1 Tesla Museum Exhibition Opens With the Addition of Some Never Seen Before Footage

2 SpaceX in Talks With Apple to Offer Starlink Connectivity to iPhone 14, Not Gonna Happen

3 Guy Posts Picture Showing Lucid Air With Apple CarPlay Running, Internet Goes Crazy

4 Tesla Android Auto, Apple Carplay Hack Now Has Full Integration for All Tesla Vehicles

5 Tesla CEO Confirms Apple Meeting, Says Deal Is “Very Unlikely”