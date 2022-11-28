2023 Nissan Serena Launched With Reduced Motion Sickness Tech and Sub-$20K* Starting Price

Refreshed for the new model year with enhanced looks, new technology gear, and a few other things, the 2023 Nissan Serana is now on sale in its local market.
The brand’s Japanese arm has released the pricing information for the minivan, which is only available with a gasoline powertrain at this point, as the e-POWER variants will start arriving at dealers next spring.
Offered in the X, XV, and Highway Star V trim levels, with two-wheel drive across the range, and a continuously variable transmission (CVT), it has a starting price that equals to almost $20,000*. Nissan is asking a minimum of 2,768,700 yen (US$19,882) for the base model, 3,088,800 yen (US$22,181) for the mid-spec, and 3,269,200 (US$23,476) for the top-of-the-line grade.
All of them have seating for eight, and the same goes for the e-POWER versions of the X, XV, and Highway Star V when they will become available. These will launch from 3,198,800 yen (US$22,971), 3,499,100 yen (US$25,127), and 3,686,100 yen (US$26,470) respectively. The electrified lineup of the 2023 Serena will be topped by the Luxion, with seating for seven, and a recommended retail price of 4,798,200 yen (US$34,456).
Some of the highlights of Nissan’s minivan include the “science-based approach to reducing motion-sickness.” Here, they mention the big windows, new seating design, rigid steering, crosswind deflection, smoother body movement, and one-pedal driving.
Models such as the Luxion and Highway Star V feature LED lights all around, and depending on the selected version, customers will get on-board Wi-Fi, pre-cooling option for the air-con, USB ports, and a host of safety gear, including the steering assist with forward collision avoidance. The ProPilot 2.0 semi-autonomous driving system is on deck too, together with the ProPilot Park, and the Luxion’s ProPilot Remote Park. The “world-first energy management technology that controls when the engine turns on and off in accordance with vehicle speed, traffic conditions, and the navigation system” equips the Serena too.
Offered in the X, XV, and Highway Star V trim levels, with two-wheel drive across the range, and a continuously variable transmission (CVT), it has a starting price that equals to almost $20,000*. Nissan is asking a minimum of 2,768,700 yen (US$19,882) for the base model, 3,088,800 yen (US$22,181) for the mid-spec, and 3,269,200 (US$23,476) for the top-of-the-line grade.
All of them have seating for eight, and the same goes for the e-POWER versions of the X, XV, and Highway Star V when they will become available. These will launch from 3,198,800 yen (US$22,971), 3,499,100 yen (US$25,127), and 3,686,100 yen (US$26,470) respectively. The electrified lineup of the 2023 Serena will be topped by the Luxion, with seating for seven, and a recommended retail price of 4,798,200 yen (US$34,456).
Some of the highlights of Nissan’s minivan include the “science-based approach to reducing motion-sickness.” Here, they mention the big windows, new seating design, rigid steering, crosswind deflection, smoother body movement, and one-pedal driving.
Models such as the Luxion and Highway Star V feature LED lights all around, and depending on the selected version, customers will get on-board Wi-Fi, pre-cooling option for the air-con, USB ports, and a host of safety gear, including the steering assist with forward collision avoidance. The ProPilot 2.0 semi-autonomous driving system is on deck too, together with the ProPilot Park, and the Luxion’s ProPilot Remote Park. The “world-first energy management technology that controls when the engine turns on and off in accordance with vehicle speed, traffic conditions, and the navigation system” equips the Serena too.