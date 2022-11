2023 Nissan Serena Launched With Reduced Motion Sickness Tech and Sub-$20K* Starting Price

CVT

The brand’s Japanese arm has released the pricing information for the minivan, which is only available with a gasoline powertrain at this point, as the e-POWER variants will start arriving at dealers next spring.Offered in the X, XV, and Highway Star V trim levels, with two-wheel drive across the range, and a continuously variable transmission (), it has a starting price that equals to almost $20,000*. Nissan is asking a minimum of 2,768,700 yen (US$19,882) for the base model, 3,088,800 yen (US$22,181) for the mid-spec, and 3,269,200 (US$23,476) for the top-of-the-line grade.All of them have seating for eight, and the same goes for the e-POWER versions of the X, XV, and Highway Star V when they will become available. These will launch from 3,198,800 yen (US$22,971), 3,499,100 yen (US$25,127), and 3,686,100 yen (US$26,470) respectively. The electrified lineup of the 2023 Serena will be topped by the Luxion, with seating for seven, and a recommended retail price of 4,798,200 yen (US$34,456).Some of the highlights of Nissan’s minivan include the “science-based approach to reducing motion-sickness.” Here, they mention the big windows, new seating design, rigid steering, crosswind deflection, smoother body movement, and one-pedal driving.Models such as the Luxion and Highway Star V feature LED lights all around, and depending on the selected version , customers will get on-board Wi-Fi, pre-cooling option for the air-con, USB ports, and a host of safety gear, including the steering assist with forward collision avoidance. The ProPilot 2.0 semi-autonomous driving system is on deck too, together with the ProPilot Park, and the Luxion’s ProPilot Remote Park. The “world-first energy management technology that controls when the engine turns on and off in accordance with vehicle speed, traffic conditions, and the navigation system” equips the Serena too.