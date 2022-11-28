Outrageous, Slammed Widebody Toyota 2000GT Digitally Rocks a V8 NASCAR Mill

Some - like fashionable reviewer Doug DeMuro - would say the contemporary, manual-toting 2023 Toyota GR Supra is the best of the best of the series that money can buy currently.
Others might add it’s only due to a long-ago decision made by the Japanese automaker. Back in 1965, Toyota was displaying for the first time at the Tokyo Motor Show the 2000GT, a small-production (351 units) front-mid-engine RWD two-door sports car that put the brand in the pantheon of luxury grand tourers.
Made in collaboration with Yamaha (just like the Lexus LFA, later on, for example), this special nameplate was the tipping point for the entire world to see Japanese carmakers in a different light. To this day, the 2000GT has a massive cult following, and this collectible supercar is seen as a highly coveted investment asset.
Alas, that happens in the real world. Over across the virtual realm, meanwhile, some folks do not care about its heritage and will do anything to stand out in a crowd. Actually, since we are dealing with Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media, who continues to express his passion for JDM builds, this is only natural.
His fans will not even be surprised by his latest crazy CGI build project idea, even though he had the Toyota 2000GT rhyme with a thoroughly slammed atmosphere, a bonkers widebody kit with lots of black aerodynamic elements, as well as a 5.86-liter Toyota Racing Development NASCAR engine swap! Yep, that is right, he thought the icon would look great with a mix of JDM tuning attire and a splash of Next Gen Toyota Camry TRD NASCAR oomph!
And let us be frank. Do we even mind the idea? Not in the least, except for the fact it’s merely wishful thinking…
