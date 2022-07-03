This Is How Toyota Went From the Terrible Toyopet Crown to the Legendary 2000GT

They say “imitation is the ultimate form of flattery,” and for that, China gets a lot of hate. While it’s a 100% legitimate concern since they have taken it to a whole new level, they aren’t the first country to shamelessly earn the title ‘copycat.’ 77 years ago, the Japanese automakers were the copycats of the automotive industry. Jason Cammisa of Hagerty, on their latest episode of Revelations, tells the story of the Toyota 2000GT.

18 photos