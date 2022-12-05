Virtual Ford Thunderbird ‘Super Coupe’ Makes Ultra-Divisive Use of Mustang DNA

Affectionally nicknamed the ‘T-Bird,’ Ford’s Thunderbird was one of those awesome, long-lived personal luxury cars of America that did not seek to satisfy everyone.
Instead, its myth and ethos thrived on divisive opinions that only helped further build its legend. As such, no one should be surprised that it garnered a big cult following not only during the model years of production (1955-1997 and then 2002 through 2005) but also past its demise. Both in the real world, as well as across the virtual expanses of the digital automotive realm.
And there is no need to take our word for granted, as Jim, the pixel master better known as jlord8 on social media, has nothing but personal luxury car ideas this past weekend, so here is a Thunderbird CGI, also. By the way, he is not necessarily taking Detroit Three sides, as next to this second Ford T-Bird reinvention there is also a cool reel of his past Chevy Monte Carlo SS revivals – and of course, we could not help but embed it second below, as well.
Anyway, back to the unofficial Ford Thunderbird ‘Super Coupe’ rebirth, it is pretty obvious the author was deeply inspired by the S650 seventh-generation Ford Mustang’s DNA in creating this quirky personal luxury car entry into the CGI mix. Alas, that does not mean it was universally panned. Instead, there is a massive, highly divisive debate going on in the reel’s comment section from the community of fans.
Some think this is utterly gross, others believe it has “very clear design lineage to past Thunderbirds and similar proportions to the 1990s T-Birds” and that Ford should consider building it with Mustang GT Coyote 5.0L internals. Hey, there is even someone who considers this a great fit for the Blue Oval company because “a Thunderbird that looks like a Monte Carlo actually pairs perfectly with a Mustang that looks like a Camaro.”
