You have likely heard the rumors that General Motors is planning to turn Chevrolet’s Corvette into a sub-brand. This has given birth to all sorts of speculations, but if it turns out to be air-tight, then you should look for a Corvette ‘fastback’ sedan and an SUV that will be more of a crossover obviously.
This story, or most of it anyway, is dedicated to the high-rider that will inevitably become a rival to the likes of the Aston Martin DBX, Ferrari Purosangue, and Lamborghini Urus, and should cost less. It would also have models such as the Porsche Cayenne in its sights, in addition to the aforementioned exotics.
What it would look like is anyone’s guess, though we reckon that if GM hasn’t thrown the word out that they might be planning a Corvette sub-brand just to see how people react, then high-ranking execs, and other employees working on it, have a clue about the design, underpinnings, and oily bits. And speaking of the powertrain, it is possible that zero emissions are at least on the table at this point.
Now, you might be wondering what is up with that Corvette-looking crossover-y wagon, and the answer is simple: it is a rendering. It has jlord8 on Instagram behind it, who started off by using the C8 as a blank canvas. They gave it a few more inches between the axles, a much longer roof that now ends with a tailgate, a taller body, and tweaked front end.
The result is interesting, though it probably would not work, because in case you forgot, the C8 ‘Vette has a mid-engine construction, and chances are that a V8 would not fit under the front hood. But we could go on babbling about why it doesn’t work for a few more paragraphs, and not many would be interested. So, we’d better wrap it up by asking you if you at least dig the looks.
