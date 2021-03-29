Corvette SUV Rendered Using C8 Face and Custom All-Terrain Supercar Body

Any renderings aside, the absolute best news regarding a Corvette SUV is that General Motors strongly considers making one, as stated by the U.S. carmaker during its presentation at CES earlier this year. Such a vehicle would feature a fully electric powertrain, all-wheel drive, and a five-door body, including the power liftgate.
According to reports, this electric SUV and other potential spinoffs are known as “Project R.” If we had to place bets, especially after witnessing the Ford Mustang Mach-E's success, we’d bet for GM moving forward with a Corvette SUV, be it electric or otherwise.
So then how would such a vehicle look? Would it be compact in size like the Mustang Mach-E or Tesla Model Y, or perhaps larger like the Tesla Model X? Could GM build two or more body types in order to bridge segments? We don’t see why not.
In terms of aesthetics, we’ve already seen tons of Corvette SUV renderings, based on the likes of the Jaguar I-Pace, Lamborghini Urus, and other people haulers that are already on sale for the masses. But what about a design that’s a little more bespoke? That's exactly what we’ve got here, courtesy of this face-swap by the CarSwap Network YouTube channel.
The design is based on the Laffite X-Road supercar, a bespoke creation with a planned production run of 30 units. Launched back in 2020, the X-Road was priced from $465,000 when equipped with a 700+ hp LS3 V8 engine, while a fully electric version would set you back $545,000.
It is as unrealistic a Corvette SUV render as you can find, but at least it’s a little more original than the others. Rest assured, though, if or when (we’re betting when) GM does launch a high-riding Corvette variant, it will be fast, practical, and hopefully good looking, with little to no inclination for tackling rough terrain.
