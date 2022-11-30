GM Turns Corvette Into Separate Brand, Features Everything, Albeit Only Virtually

Surprisingly (or not), the automotive rumor mill just ‘exploded’ after hearing GM whisper of a potentially separate Corvette brand.
According to various news outlets, the iconic ‘America’s sports car’ will soon morph into a separate brand and launch in 2025 with a four-door and an SUV to complete the current two-door roster. Then, multiple models may be on the horizon if the endeavor proves successful.
As it turns out, some people were just waiting for this rumor to open the CGI floodgates. Such was the case with the virtual artist better known as automotive.ai on social media, who just heard about the recent Corvette whisper and has quickly turned potential fantasy into a quirky digital reality. And he did not stop at outrageous Corvette SUV portrayals, not at all.
Instead, the pixel master promises “the exclusive first look at the new family of Corvette vehicles!” And this automotive household sure has a massive genealogical tree, spreading its digital roots from tiny city cars to heavy-duty Tesla Semi-fighting commercial haulers! But let us discuss them in order.
So, the first slide of the CGI reel embedded below shows the fugly idea of a Corvette SUV with potential coach doors, so we know it’s intended as a Ferrari Purosangue fighter. Second, comes a bloated hatchback, followed by a crimson crossover, and a potential four-door limousine. Next are a couple of tiny ‘Vette city cars, and last – but not least – there are a couple of workhorses, including a full-size pickup truck.
Frankly, most of them just look like rushed CGI jobs. And it may be understandable since the new Corvette brand rumor is fresh across the mill. But a couple – such as the Corvette sedan, and even the big rig, might look decidedly cool with a little bit of CGI redesign. So, what do you think, does this Corvette family get our digital hall pass, or not?
