C3 Chevy Corvette Packs Some “Minor” Digital Mods, Like a Towering Blower V8

Born in 1953, almost 70 years ago (hence the 70th Anniversary limited editions of the C8 iteration), “America’s sports car” has lived a long and fruitful life. And will continue to do so.
Both in the real world, as well as across the virtual realm. Thus, lets us meet up with London, UK-based influential virtual artist Al Yasid, better known as al.yasid on social media, who does not want too much controversy around his C3, so he downplays facts. A lot!
The third generation of the Corvette, inspired by the cool Mako Shark II concept car, was announced for the 1968 model year, and enjoyed a good chunk of production time, up to 1982. During its age, Chevy first used the T-top removable roof panels, introduced iconic nameplates like the ZR-1 or Z07, and started the Indianapolis 500 Pace Car tradition.
As such, it is safe to say that it has garnered quite a major cult following. Plus, remember how Corvette fans often say that one of the biggest draws to the Chevy sports car is the ability to use it as a blank canvas to make it your own? Well, this certainly qualifies as a distinctively dark yet creative take on the matter.
So, what we have here is the neat C3 Chevy Corvette “with some minor mods,” and used as a design study. Anyone who loves the ‘Vette needs just one glance to decide the thoroughly slammed, slightly widebody Chevy qualifies for the digital understatement of the week. Just look at those fat tires at the rear and then notice how the front ones are not covered by fenders!
Also, even with the dim lighting surrounding this ideation study we can all check out the bonkers, towering blower V8 assembly, complete with a Roots-type supercharger and the ubiquitous flaps painted red. That is a nice contrast, along with the rear lights and yellow Goodyear writing on the tire walls, for the otherwise murdered-out C3, right?
