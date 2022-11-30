2023 Nissan Armada Patrols the Digital Streets With Sportier Look

There are numerous upgrades available from all sorts of tuners for the Nissan Armada / Patrol, yet most of them focus on the off-roading part, with the occasional power boost, and new wheels approach too.
New front and rear bumpers made of steel, underbody protection, bulbar, fender flares, tubular side steps, roof rack, additional lights, winch, snorkel, and fat tires wrapped around a set of sturdy wheels are some of the things that would make it greater, together perhaps with a raptor paint finish.
However, that would be the opposite of the one imagined by kelsonik, which has further tapped into its grocery-getter side. The SUV has a chrome-delete package, with all the shiny bits blacked-out, and smoked lighting units at both ends. It also has fewer inches between its belly and the road, and rides on two different sets of wheels.
Since this is a basic digital makeover of the Armada / Patrol, don’t look for other stuff that you might have missed, because everything else remains untouched. This includes the front and rear end designs, profile, and even the interior if it would have been visible, but it’s not, so let’s move on to the real thing before wrapping it up and calling it a story.
Back in the real world, the 2023 Nissan Armada debuted almost two weeks ago, with not-that-many improvements over its predecessor, bar the enhanced Amazon Alexa, which supports more voice commands. There are a few other novelties too that you can read about here, and power continues to be supplied by the naturally aspirated 5.6-liter V8, which is good for 400 hp and 413 lb-ft (560 Nm) of torque. The engine is mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission, and rear- or four-wheel drive, depending on the configuration. Pricing starts at $50,400, before destination, and goes up to at least $69,720.
