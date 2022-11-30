Widebody Mazda ‘RX-Seven’ Has Speedtail Covers and Exposed Parts, Might Turn Real

Mazda may only be thinking about crossover SUVs these days (such as the international CX-60 or the flagship North American CX-90), but some fans still only have eyes for the Japanese automaker’s rotary sports car heroes.
The fresh CX-50 and CX-60, plus the upcoming CX-70 and CX-90 crossover SUVs, may be great for sale and will certainly ensure the ultimate survival of the company. But the heart’s desire is usually not after the practical high rider. At least not when Mazda sports cars are involved, especially of the rotary engine variety. And, of course, the best example revolves around the massive RX-7 cult following.
The front-engine, RWD, rotary-powered sports car was produced over just three generations between 1978 and 2002 – and all of them made clever use of the compact and lightweight Wankel-style rotary mill. Of course, as with anything around the world, people also had their favorite – and without too much thought, in this case, it would be the final FD3S iteration.
Both in the real world and also across the virtual realm, as it turns out. And sometimes both these cool automotive universes get intertwined. A good example would be the crazy widebody Mazda RX-7 FD3S packing a modified Zonda V12 engine inside the engine bay (as there is no more hood), which is not just a figment of our imagination. Although, it does sport pixel master Khyzyl Saleem’s LTO widebody kit which was initially designed as a digital study.
Now there is another fresh instance of a potential CGI-to-reality design-build project. Equally famous London, UK-based virtual artist Al Yasid, better known as al.yasid on social media, just shared some bonkers “custom RX-7 work done a minute ago for a client.” Simply dubbed ‘RX-Seven,’ this crimson take on the FD3S is also thoroughly slammed and utterly widebody.
But it also comes with its unique custom features, such as the transparent wheel covers over the bronze aftermarket front set that were allegedly “snatched” from a McLaren Speedtail. Or the custom aerodynamic work, highlighted in glossy black, as well as the exposed rear parts, plus the bespoke LED-redesigned lights.
