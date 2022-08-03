Electric Corvette Might Happen in Sedan Form by 2025, SUV to Follow

General Motors is set to launch an electric vehicle that will carry an iconic nameplate by 2025. The nameplate in question was believed to be the Camaro, and the result should have been an electric Chevrolet Camaro sedan. The latest rumors on the topic now involve an electric Corvette that is different from what that model is today.
It is important to note that information from GM on the matter is limited, and all we have are rumors, along with insider information here and there. For example, there were rumors that pointed to a Corvette-badged electric SUV.
What we do know for sure is that General Motors is working on an electrified C8 Corvette, which won't be an all-electric model. Instead, it will be a hybrid, as previously explained, and that will be all the electrification set to happen to the C8 Corvette. The Corvette name, along with some of its styling cues, will be on a vehicle that will reach showrooms by the middle of this decade.
The all-electric model that we are writing about would deploy the Ultium platform and will provide plenty of power, along with a healthy range, thanks to a high-capacity battery.
The new model would reportedly bear the Corvette name, as Muscle Cars and Trucks noted, but it would be the sedan that most of the media wrote about becoming the rumored EV sedan that would use the Camaro moniker.
Instead, GM would first launch the four-door Corvette EV, which would be followed by an all-electric SUV. The latter might also get to use the Corvette name, along with a suffix of some kind. The latter part is still a mystery when compared to what people are talking about the upcoming electric vehicle from General Motors.
In any case, an all-electric Corvette in a two-seat, two-door form, is believed to be in the works as an idea for now, but one that will become reality by the end of this decade. Until that happens, stay tuned, as the 'Vette will still have a word with whoever is interested in getting a special car from General Motors.
