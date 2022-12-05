All-New 2024 Toyota Fortuner Springs to Unofficial Digital Life as Cooler Hilux SUV

Toyota Hilux, aka Tacoma’s international mid-size pickup truck sibling, is one of those legends of practicality, reliability, and inherent workhorse toughness that helped the Japanese automaker build its massive reputation.
As such, it was only natural for the carmaker to bank on its attributes and create other models, such as the Fortuner. Also known as the Hilux SW4 or simply SW4, this is a tough mid-size SUV that would even compete with the Ford Bronco if not for Toyota 4Runner’s existence. Instead, the Japanese company has created the Fortuner as part of its IMV project dedicated to emerging markets.
The IMV platform, standing for “Innovative International Multi-Purpose Vehicle,” has a ladder frame chassis construction, RWD or 4WD options, and can be used for SUVs, pickup and light trucks, or even passenger cars. In the case of the Fortuner, the three-row mid-size SUV has already reached its second generation since back in 2015. As such, some fans might think this has started growing a bit long in the tooth.
Thus, here is Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has taken up the task of revealing the next Fortuner – albeit only in CGI. Imagined for the 2024 or even 2025 model year, when the current iteration would celebrate a decade of existence, this unofficial new generation takes a lot of modern cues to stand out in the Hilux SUV-loving crowd.
At the front, the informal Fortuner ‘steals’ the recent LED headlight treatment seen on the latest Prius, aka the ‘Hybrid Reborn’ and also adds some tough SUV cues to make sure no one would mistake one for the other. The sides and rear, meanwhile, paint a muscular yet stylish CGI picture to potentially raise interest beyond its traditional intended markets. So, do we give it our CGI hall pass, or should the author try harder next time?
