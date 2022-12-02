Rolls-Royce SUV Design Proposal Works Best Imagined as a Next-Gen Cullinan EV

Rolls-Royce just presented a green Cullinan, but it’s certainly not what environmental activists were expecting. Instead, it’s just another outrageous specification.
Making a Rolls-Royce unique is not that hard if you have the cash and bonkers imagination. However, the desire to stand out in a crowd means it’s not always the right one. And there are many examples – both OEM, like the recent Cullinan – Inspired by Fashion that was prepared for a gala premiere at Art Basel in Miami, as well as from across the aftermarket realm.
The latter can easily strike the right or wrong chords, especially since the Cullinan ultra-luxury SUV is not exactly the most smooth-looking crossover out there. Right now, if you ask me, that title goes to the Ferrari Purosangue. But what if the Rolls-Royce Cullinan was not far behind, even if only virtually?
Well, remember how Rolls-Royce presented the Spectre ultra-luxury EV grand tourer not long ago? That probably gave a lot of people a bunch of novel ideas, even if they work for the ‘competition.’ Sort of, that is, as far as Levent Tuna, the virtual artist better known as levent_tuna_ltdesign on social media, is concerned.
He actually dabbles as a Senior Exterior Designer at Ford in Cologne, Germany, but across the digital realm, he is still free to pursue dreams of other brands. And his latest ideation sketch is of a stately yet sleek Rolls-Royce SUV that might work best as a design proposal both for the next-generation Cullinan as well as its transformation into a sustainable vehicle for the EV revolution.
Unfortunately, there is just one virtual POV to discuss, the traditional front three-quarters pose, and there are no quick peeks from the rear or inside the ritzy cabin. Worse yet, the wishful thinking project does not come with any juicy technical details, so we have no idea if the EV is cooler (or not) compared to the current V12-toting Cullinan, especially the 591-hp Black Badge version!
