Kobra XT Is the Transformers' Wedge-Shaped GT Daily Driver, Looks and Sounds Alive in CGI

In an alternate universe altered by too much artificial intelligence and populated with humanoid robots living alongside robotized humans, one machine made in a cyberpunk image of Man gets a binary consciousness transplant. The year was 2016, and the movie is called Chappie, after the main (mechanical) character.
The Hollywood production inspired a virtual designer to reimagine the apocalyptic evolution of autonomous droids. He went one step further and empowered them to indulge in the guilty pleasures of human life. And few things spell “human” better than a very mechanical invention - the automobile.
Self-entitled “Form enthusiast” Radek Stepan put two robots in a car and set them free on the highway under the fading supervision of clear-sky dusk. However, cybernetic machines have peculiar tastes in automobiles, and the digital stylist faced another challenge: the car.
Kobra XT came out of the 3D manipulator’s magic instruments, a wedge-designed sportscar with two doors, two seats, and a fossil-liquid burning engine somewhere. The proportions of this cyberpunk automotive vice let the imagination run wild. However, the video lifts any veils of doubt shrouding the powertrain. The robots slam the accelerator, and a deep gruntling piston orchestra thunders instantly. No further dystopian questions on this matter will be accepted.
Whether the mechanical assembly is under the front hood – the overgrown air scoop might plea this cause – or it sits immediately behind the relaxed couple of computer-hearted occupants is anyone’s guess. The lack of visible exhaust pipes raises questions and eyebrows alike, but the blinding taillight – with the “Watch Out!” warning written all over it – keeps curiosity at bay.
The Kobra XT concept is superfluously sleek and strikingly out of design harmony with the robotic joyriders. Nonetheless, the Transformers-wannabes enjoy the music as much as the car and drive away into the sunset. After all, if we humans can’t appreciate a good car, artificial intelligence will absolutely fail to grasp this engineered emotion of driving.
