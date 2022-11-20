Aura Is a Pininfarina CGI Concept GT That Takes Your Smartphone Away While Driving

What if there was a car that kept you away from your smartphone while driving? Better still, the device would be in front of your eyes the whole time, and you’d be able to look at its screen displaying all sorts of images and texts. All courtesy of the virtual reality canvas, of course.
Does it sound like a paradox? To me, certainly, but not to a trio of digital designers who put together a virtual concept for Pininfarina. Their solution to the digital bombardment is downright genius: the phone is an active part of driving your car. Named Aura, the two-seater super sports car is nothing short of a digital age contradiction.
While almost every single carmaker is whiplashing drivers and passengers with terabytes of information while on the road, the Aura is designed to do the exact opposite. As such, no oversized screens, no useless monitors, no digital assistants, nothing. And the driver’s smartphone docks in the dashboard to start the car.
That’s the key to relaxed driving: the phone must stay docked for the duration of the ride. Otherwise, the car stops. Once docked, the phone turns on the dashboard and becomes part of the minimalistic display surfaces. Shaped like tubes instead of flat screens, the tiny monitors show strictly what’s needed (but the interface is fully customizable via the driver’s phone. Not during driving, though).
The car is electric and features the most welcoming interior, with a fully-opening glass bubble that tilts forward to allow the occupants in. the dashboard is attached to the windshield. The yoke emerges from inside the dash after the smartphone is docked.
The designers keep specs anonymous, but judging by the car’s shape, it’s pretty clear their segment of choice. The ultra-lowered stance – notice the driver’s head is fractionally above the wheel arches – and super-sleek profile inspire very high top speeds. After all, it’s not the kind of two-seater that doesn’t claim sports performance.
The car is just 45 inches tall (1,156 mm) and twice as wide: 90 inches (2,306 mm). The vehicle is grand tourer-sized at 210 inches (5,337 mm) and has a 133-inch wheelbase (3,397 mm). The GT heritage is even more apparent when we read the description. “The car is offered at popular locations around the world and is meant to help enhance the experience of travel and make exploring those amazing places a memorable event.”
