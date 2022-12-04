Slammed, Blown Ferrari 250 GTO Is a Pixel Mutiny With JDM Mutations and Dragstrip Wants

The cyber universe may be infinite but is not without boundaries, and this hypothesis applies to automotive creativity without concession. This time, the digital chisel of a Dutch 3D visualizer took the Liberty to Walk through the body of an Italian cherub. Riding its golden prancing horse to lawless automotive Sin City, the virtual designer took a Ferrari 250 GTO and wound the wand of imagination.
Whether the result of his methods is madding or mesmerizing, it’s on you to decide; the images can only stand as testimony. The 60s Italian automobile is not immune to profane adulterations, despite a court sentence that knighted it to artwork status.
However, judicial cladding does not deter artists from dreaming. Ferry Passchier, the Holland-based favorite of the muses, took full advantage of the out-of-this-reality freedom. His interpretation of the unicorn-ian Ferrari is something to behold in awe.
Visually butchered with gentle ornaments reminding of NASCAR, illegal motoring, and dragstrip tyranny, the Ferrari 250 GTFO (the moniker falls on the visual creator) is a fantasy in silver. Massive front spoiler and trailing rear diffuser sit almost painfully low to the ground, with connecting rods protruding through the black metal mesh grilles.
To fully span between sacred and sacrilege, the pixel-taming virtuoso transplanted a most American automotive affront that the ever-arrogant Italians could never forgive. The roof-high blower towers over the hood and draws its breath from the Godzillian HKS intercooler on the front lip. The already-defiled 250 GTO is doomed to the renegade badlands. To complete the blasphemy, side pipes trail along the sills straight in front of the rear wheels in true quarter-mile sprinting fashion: all hail the 250 GTFO-Q.
The pair of front fender gills have united into one ingrown cavity to make way for the dual-side exhaust canted upwards toward the door windows. Larger-than-life wheel arches brood the fat, fast-shooting, grim-reaping tires posing as a not-so-subtle racing spoiler alert. The driver-side net and roll cage inside the cockpit hint at the real-life destiny of the 250 GTO: to aid the birth of a race car.
The inspiration for the cleaver-yielding binary illustrator sits in the demiurgical Ferrari 250 GTO, one of the rarest and most expensive automobiles ever to spin the planet under its wheels. Crafted in 36 copies between 1962 and 1964, it was “the car that summed up Ferrari philosophy best.”
The three-liter V12 with half a dozen twin-barrel carburetors output 296 hp (300 PS) and 217 lb-ft (294 Nm). For a bodyweight between 1,940 and 2,094 lbs. (880–950 kg), the five-speed manual granted sufficient mechanical advantage to hit 174 mph (280 kph). The GTO was lighter and faster than the other legendary sportscar chariot of the gods from that era, the 300 SL from Mercedes.
And the two cars share a rivalry in another aspect: collectability. The two most expensive examples of each model amassed $220 million in value (at the moment of this writing). One extra rare 300 SL is the title holder, at $143 million, soaring above a more down-to-earth $80 million 250 GTO.
