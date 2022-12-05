Skoda Enyaq RS iV Electric Crossover Becomes a Gas-Powered Convertible Using CGI Trickery

It may not be the first model that comes to mind when thinking about electric crossovers, nor the second and third in all likelihood, but the Enyaq iV, as well as its less practical yet more posh-looking sibling, the Enyaq iV Coupe, are very important for Skoda.
The Czech company’s compact proposals in the zero-emission segment for high riders are basically the same beneath the skin as the Volkswagen ID.4, Audi Q4 e-tron, and others, and the moniker has been around for two years now, with production commencing at Mlada Boleslav in 2020.
In Skoda slang, ‘iV’ is synonymous with electric. Only the one depicted in the image gallery above has dropped the suffix from its name, as instead of the all-quiet drivetrain, it has virtually gained a gasoline burner. Or what it should be a gasoline burner, as, in theory anyway, it would probably be sourced from the Octavia RS (vRS in the UK).
Likely hooked up to an automatic transmission that bears the signature of the Volkswagen Group, and all-wheel drive, just like the sporty Octavia, the hypothetical ICE would inevitably put the Enyaq in the same zone as other sporty compact crossovers. And it would definitely sell too, although not in record numbers, because it’s no Urus in disguise, and Skoda is not Lamborghini, even if both sit under the VW Group’s umbrella.
Besides being powered by dead dinosaurs, this Enyaq RS iV has been digitally turned into a two-door convertible by rotislav_prokop. In addition to the open-top view of the sky above, it has a larger grille to feed air to the engine, functional intakes in the front bumper, and exhaust pipe trim incorporated into the diffuser. Fender flares, and a few other modifications round off the project that would have been more interesting if it had a fixed roof instead, wouldn’t it?
