Has everyone around the world, the Solar System, and even the Milky Way galaxy heard the latest and potentially greatest (or horrendous, depending on your POV) General Motors rumor?
According to word of mouth, the Detroit automaker is diligently preparing to expand on the success of the mid-engine C8 Chevy Corvette, possibly give up all hopes on a Camaro comeback, and turn ‘America’s sports car’ into a veritable sub-brand. One complete with a family of models and rumored so far are the ubiquitous crossover SUV and even a four-door sedan.
The former is only logical – and it has been previously rumored for the ailing Chevy Camaro, as well. Anyway, the new rumor quickly became cannon fodder for the virtual automotive realm, and pixel masters were keen to share their visions about what is allegedly going to happen. First, we saw an entire family of CGI mashups, from city cars to CUVs, sedans, pickup trucks, and even a big rig!
Now, other CGI experts such as Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, are taking it slow, and one new body style at a time. So, after the author initially envisioned the station-wagon-like transformation of the C8 Chevy Corvette Stingray into a novel crossover SUV, now it is time to further expand the new model roster with a second variant.
This time it is based on the bonkers 670-hp Corvette Z06 version, which packs a crazy, naturally aspirated 5.5-liter LT6 V8 engine with a flat-plane crankshaft design and is capable in the real world of duking it out with the Porsche 911 GT3 and Audi R8 Performance V10 Spyder RWD, shaming both in the process.
On this CGI occasion, though, a Corvette Z06 ‘Sedan’ must probably abandon the mid-engine configuration to make way for a traditional four-door arrangement. Which, if you ask C8 fans, kind of defeats the whole reinvention purpose, right?
