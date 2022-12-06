CGI-Camouflaged Toyota Prius Adventure Edition Looks Ready for Hybrid Overlanding

Toyota is currently making the news rounds everywhere around the world. In America with the upcoming Grand Highlander long-wheelbase, in Europe with lots of sustainable novelties, and internationally with stuff like the C-HR prologue concept.
On the Old Continent, it seems that a mix of BEV (battery-powered electric vehicles), HEV (traditional hybrids), and PHEV (plug-in hybrid) models might be the best strategy for decarbonization for the Japanese automaker. That is unless cool stuff like the Corolla Cross H2 Concept does not prove that hydrogen power might also play a big part in the sustainable game.
Over in America, everyone needs to be patient a little longer before the first of many SUVs and trucks start piling up to reach nationwide dealerships. Right now, the Grand Highlander Hybrid MAX is at one end of the spectrum and the upcoming second-gen C-HR subcompact CUV is at the other one. And, slotting in between, sits the ‘Hybrid Reborn,’ aka the fifth-generation Toyota Prius. But what if the latter dropped the classic five-door liftback act and joined in on the crossover fun?
Well, that may only be possible across the virtual automotive realm. And no worries, there are plenty of digital artists who think the ‘Hybrid Reborn’ is feasible for a Toyota Prius ‘Cross’ transformation. Alas, the pixel master better known as SRK Designs on social media, who has also decided to play with the CGI perspective of the recently introduced 2023 Toyota Prius, is taking the digital shenanigans a step further.
So, meet his imagined, CGI-camouflaged (in various shades of green, as this is a sustainable model, remember?) Toyota Prius Hybrid Adventure Edition, which is a slightly lifted take on the classic passenger car trope that seems decidedly ready for some mild overlanding. And who is to say this won’t be possible in the real world, as well? After all, all you need are various shades of green paint, some black plastic body cladding add-ons, a bit of additional underbody protection, an elevated suspension setup, plus a beefy set of all-terrain tires!
