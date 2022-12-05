Ferrari Purosangue Abandons CUV Lifestyle for a Virtual Four-Door Sedan Groove

Officially introduced back in September, the all-new Purosangue has since become not only Ferrari’s first production four-door model (technically, it has five, since it’s a crossover SUV) but also their most coveted vehicle as of late.
There have been numerous reports of Ferrari closing the order books since the tremendous interest was beyond their production capability and every VIP out there is probably busy configuring their bespoke coach door ultra-luxury V12-powered super-SUV, right now. But of course, the Ferrari Purosangue has also become a magnet for digital automotive artists.
Better late than never, here is Marouane Bembli, the virtual artist better known as TheSketchMonkey on YouTube, who is also keen on unofficially imagining the Purosangue as his CGI dream ride. And just like he explains that Ferrari does not consider the Purosangue an SUV, the pixel master is also shying away from the crossover lifestyle.
Instead, in his latest behind-the-scenes making-of video (embedded below), after the incessant talk about motifs, desires, and ultimate results, plus the now-traditional Purosangue/Urus comparison, the pixel master finally proceeds (at the 6:49 mark) to try and convince us that Ferrari’s all-new Purosangue “looks surprisingly stunning as a sedan!”
Well, that remains to be ascertained by the wider audience after checking up on the CGI goodies. The latter includes a thorough case of a lowered attitude, a wheelbase reallocation to keep the proportions sleek, and they also get completed with a new set of less-aggressive pink wheels. Wait, what? Yes, I am being rose-gold-serious about that last bit…
Now, if this were not just wishful thinking, at least the executive saloon – which keeps the ritzy coach doors from the original Purosangue – would be utterly feisty. And it would be all due to the incredible (for a 2023 model year) naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 that is good for up to 715 ponies sent to the wheels via an eight-speed Magna-sourced DCT.
