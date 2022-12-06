Iconic R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R Comes Back to Life for MY2024, Albeit Only Digitally

Born in 1969 and going through five generations until 2002, the Nissan Skyline GT-R series has left enough of an impression to morph not just into a major automotive cult following. But rather a planet-sized one.
The Japanese automaker has made ample use of its long-lasting hype with the standalone R35 Nissan GT-R high-performance grand tourer, which has also lived a long and fruitful life since 2009 with no signs of stopping for a retirement break, so far. Alas, fans of the Skyline GT-R series just seem unable to stop imagining what it would be like if Nissan kept making (or reviving) the original nameplate.
And with the R35’s track record of getting one facelift after another (in 2011 then again in 2017) plus countless variants (it would get boring just to name them all, and besides a new one is slotted for next year) to make sure it can be the JDM counterpart of the seemingly never-ending Dodge pony and muscle cars (aka Charger and Challenger, of course), it would not be preposterous to think that Nissan could have kept the Skyline going if it wanted to.
Even better, here is someone who decided to act upon that thought and take R34 matters into their hands. Or, rather, at the tip of the CGI brush, in this particular case. So, let us meet Evrim Ozgun, a Turkish virtual automotive designer, who has decided to CGI-tap into the unlimited potential of JDM-style tuning with an R34 Skyline GT-R continuation for the 2024 model year.
After CGI-directing the next generations of the ubiquitous Big Detroit Three (Camaro, Challenger, Mustang), jumping onboard the R34 Skyline GT-R hype train is a subtle change of scenery. Though not also of digital flavors, as all the classic nuances are present and accounted for. And those include a thoroughly slammed atmosphere, a decidedly widebody aerodynamic kit, a nice set of dark bronze aftermarket wheels, plus a few nifty carbon fiber tricks.
