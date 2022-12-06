Toyota Prologue Concept Quickly Morphs Into Second-Gen Toyota C-HR Subcompact CUV

Not long ago, this Japanese automaker was a boring international conglomerate that did reliable vehicles and not much else. Today, reliability has taken a hit, and the models are not dull anymore, either.
You win something, and you lose something else – that is life striving for balance, frankly. But those who feel Toyota is much better looking like an innovative automaker will be happy with the latest developments. Many of them were focused on Europe, recently (hydrogen-powered prototypes, the bZ Compact SUV, and more), but there was also a novelty with big coverage potential.
This is because Toyota also revealed the C-HR prologue concept, a prototype that paves the quirky way forward for the second generation of the subcompact crossover SUV currently on sale almost everywhere around the world, including Australasia, the Old Continent, and North America. And fans of innovative designs will not be disappointed, especially since the model was starting to grow long in the tooth.
Remember, the first-ever C-HR was unveiled with its odd design back in 2016 after the initial C-HR concept was presented in 2014. Then there was a quick refresh in 2019, and now the 2022 model year C-HR soldiers on in North America with a starting MSRP of $24,280. Since the newer 2023 Corolla Cross is even cheaper at $23,060, something needs to be done. And quickly, right?
Well, here is the virtual artist behind Larson Design (aka lars_o_saeltzer on social media), who brings to life his commissioned CGI vision of the next Toyota C-HR iteration based on the newly unveiled C-HR prologue concept. This unofficial production version is as ritzy and quirky as it gets, with a Tri-Tone silver-black-gold paintjob and the same proportions as the real-world predecessor.
Still, it updates the interesting C-HR design well, so they might be on to something. Thus, does this project seem worthy of our CGI hall pass, or not?
