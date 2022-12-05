Next-Gen Toyota C-HR Will Look a Little Bit Like This Freshly Unveiled Prologue Concept

For the last four years or so, American roads (and others in many other places) have witnessed something called the Toyota C-HR. A machine with lines bolder thanmany others out there, playing in the oh-so lucrative crossover segment with moderate success.
In America, the C-HR has been constantly selling between 35,000 and just under 50,000 units per year since its introduction. Those are not great numbers by any measure, but they’re not as bad as to prompt the discontinuation of the breed either.
In fact, Toyota is already pondering the release of the second generation of the C-HR, and just to give us a taste of what to expect, it released today something it calls the C-HR prologue concept.
Imagined at Toyota’s European Design Development Centre in France, the concept tries to stay true to the lines that made the model such a hit in Europe (there, sales numbers are more than double and have constantly jumped over the 100,000 mark), while at the same time trying to bring a breath of fresh air.
Compared to the current version, the future C-HR (whose release date in production form was not announced) comes with larger wheels and shorter overhangs. The exterior lines however seem a bit dulled, or at least not as aggressive (especially at the back) than what we already have on the roads.
Important to note is that with the concept Toyota kind of promises more space inside, a thing that most definitely scared some customers away. We’re not given any specifics though as to what exactly that means.
As said, there’s no official word on when the next-gen C-HR will be shown in production form, but it’s likely it will be shown as a 2024 model year. In the U.S., the present model is offered in three grades with prices starting from $24,480.
