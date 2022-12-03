Mixing a Toyota Aqua With a Volkswagen Scirocco Could Create a Pretty Interesting Car

Theottle showed us how the Prius and the GT86 could help bring back the Celica with an elegant design and a hybrid powertrain. It is not something the rendering artist heard anywhere: he just wondered what could happen if that was possible. His latest creation follows the same idea, even if it is even more complex: what would a Volkswagen Scirocco look like if Toyota decided to build it?
To make this hypothetical car, Theottle used Scirocco images and chose a surprising vehicle to give it a Toyota look: the Aqua. Japanese readers know quite well which vehicle we are talking about, but most other markets know this model simply as Prius C. It is the second generation, which made its premiere in July 2021. As far as we know, it is sold only in Japan.
Some may argue that Theottle could have chosen the Yaris – especially the GR Yaris – as a reference for this creation, but let’s face it: it would be an obvious choice. Besides, the Aqua has some resemblances to the last Scirocco that make it a much more credible bet to impersonate the late German three-door hatchback.
Curiously, the Aqua and the last Scirocco have almost the same wheelbase. While the Volkswagen’s measure is 2.58 meters (101.6 inches), the Toyota’s is 2.60 m (102.4 in). All the other measures are pretty different.
The Volkswagen was longer than the Toyota, at 4.26 m, or 167.7 in, against 4.10 m, or 161.4 in, for the Toyota. The German car was also lower (1.40 m, or 55.1 in, versus 1.51 m, or 59.5 in) and wider (1.81 m, or 71.3 in, against 1.70 m, or 66.9 in). In other words, Theottle had to remove two doors from the Aqua and turn it into a hot hatch.
Checking the final images, we have to say that Theottle hit the nail on the head. The Aquarocco – or Aqua Coupe, as Theottle called it – would be a tough contender for the Volkswagen. As it no longer exists, this market battle will only happen in our imagination – after Theottle’s proposed it.
Some may argue that Theottle could have chosen the Yaris – especially the GR Yaris – as a reference for this creation, but let’s face it: it would be an obvious choice. Besides, the Aqua has some resemblances to the last Scirocco that make it a much more credible bet to impersonate the late German three-door hatchback.
Curiously, the Aqua and the last Scirocco have almost the same wheelbase. While the Volkswagen’s measure is 2.58 meters (101.6 inches), the Toyota’s is 2.60 m (102.4 in). All the other measures are pretty different.
The Volkswagen was longer than the Toyota, at 4.26 m, or 167.7 in, against 4.10 m, or 161.4 in, for the Toyota. The German car was also lower (1.40 m, or 55.1 in, versus 1.51 m, or 59.5 in) and wider (1.81 m, or 71.3 in, against 1.70 m, or 66.9 in). In other words, Theottle had to remove two doors from the Aqua and turn it into a hot hatch.
Checking the final images, we have to say that Theottle hit the nail on the head. The Aquarocco – or Aqua Coupe, as Theottle called it – would be a tough contender for the Volkswagen. As it no longer exists, this market battle will only happen in our imagination – after Theottle’s proposed it.