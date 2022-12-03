Toyota Could Bring Back the Celica With a Little Help From Prius and GT86

Some cars disappear, and nobody notices. Others leave a gap that no other model is able to fulfill, as well as a legion of fans. Ask those folks who love the Toyota Celica if the Japanese carmaker should not bring them back. While Toyota does not do that, the rendering artist Theottle used his skill to make that happen with an unlikely match: the new Prius and the GT86.
Theottle used the GT86 body to give it the Prius treatment, and the resulting vehicle left us amazed: it looks modern and attractive. Supposing it could mix the best characteristics of both worlds, it would be very efficient and fun to drive: a hybrid with rear-wheel drive (which is not that efficient, but whatever).
The Toyota Celica made its premiere in December 1970 and lasted seven generations until it died in April 2006. Although it never had a hybrid powertrain, its last engine was relatively frugal, even in the Celica GT-S: the 1.8-liter 2ZZ-GE, designed by Yamaha. It offered 134 kW (180 bhp) at 7,600 rpm and 180 Nm (133 pound-feet) at 6,800 rpm.
Curiously, that makes the next Prius a more powerful machine. The total output is 164 kW (220 hp), and the 2-liter Dynamic Force engine alone delivers 145 kW (194 hp) in its Atkinson cycle derivative, which is more efficient but also weaker than the one that works with the Otto cycle.
To make such a sports car as light as possible, Toyota could give it electric motors and a smaller engine to charge the battery pack, which is the solution Nissan created with the e-POWER vehicles. Toyota never explored a similar arrangement in its cars, sticking to the classic hybrid arrangement it started with the Prius.
Unfortunately, it is easier for Toyota to make its hybrid car a more engaging vehicle to drive than to bring back the Celica. As with all sports cars, demand is pretty low for them to make sense, which explains why the GT86 was made in a partnership with Subaru and the Supra has BMW Z4 underpinnings. At least Theottle helped us imagine what the new Celica could be if things were different.
