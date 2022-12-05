My, Facelifted 2024 Audi A6, That's One Lazy Design You've Got There!

Remember when Porsche’s designers were criticized for being ‘lazy?’ Well, that’s something that the people responsible for the styling of new cars at other brands should go through every once in a while, just to keep them on their toes.
Case at hand, it has become harder than it should be to differentiate certain Audi models from others. And the line is about to become thinner when it comes to the outgoing A6 and the facelifted iteration, because the changes are barely visible.
From beneath the fake skin wrapped around the front and rear ends of the latest scooped prototype, which was caught playing in the snow, it looks just about the same. We do notice some minor updates when it comes to the grille, headlamps, and bumper, but nothing interesting. The same goes for the back end too, which is almost the same, bar the tweaked taillights, and bumper, or so it seems anyway.
Curious about what will be new, or at least updated, on the inside? So are we, but in all likelihood, judging by the exterior shots of the car, it shouldn’t be anything major. Chances are that they will work on the screens, or at least the software behind them, and, as usual, perhaps on the upholstery and trim too.
Since this is a mid-cycle refresh, we wouldn’t hold our breath for any significant changes when it comes to the powertrain family either. Chances are that most (or maybe all) engines will carry over, though we wouldn’t be surprised if some of them get tweaked with emphasis on burning less fuel, and emitting fewer carbon dioxide emissions.
Considering that the new year is just around the corner, the facelifted Audi A6 probably won’t debut in the coming weeks. Also, by the time it gets its U.S. visa, it could be a 2024 model.
