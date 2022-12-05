Rare 1956 VW Beetle Unearthed From Its Decade-Long Grave in the Woods Is a Rusty Mess

In 2019, Volkswagen pulled down the curtain on the Beetle, a global cultural phenomenon that ran for decades. The German automaker cited declining demand as the reason for this. But that hasn’t stopped its enthusiasts from seeking, restoring, and, as you’ll soon find out – unearthing these classic automobiles from their decade-long graves.
The VW Beetle means many things to different people. In the 60s, it was a symbol of non-conformism by the American middle class.
For businesses and Public Relations, it’s a case study of how an automobile, once infamous for being a potent Nazi symbol, overcame its blemishes, transforming it into the best selling car in Germany, and if that's not enough, an American Idol.
There’s no doubt that the VW Beetle is the most popular car manufactured off a single platform. We are talking about more than 21.5 million models produced globally between 1938 and 2003 (if numbers are anything to go by).
The German automaker might have closed its doors on the Beetle, but its loyal followers haven’t come close to ‘moving on.’ Jason, of 5150mxVW YouTube channel, recently got wind of an abandoned 1956 VW Beetle in the woods of Fairfield County, Connecticut.
As you’d imagine, the classic was in a deplorable shape. It has spent decades in the woods as a teenage hangout rack, critter/hobo shelter, and worse, as an easy target for the elements.
To be brutally honest, the 1956 VW Beetle is a rusty shell. It’s missing a good portion of its interior, lighting, gauges, and windows. Fortunately, it still had an engine, body panels, and wheels. And what’s best, it was a free find.
Well, there’s always a price to pay with free stuff. The vintage VW Beetle is completely rusted underneath.
“The case is completely rotted away. Wow! I mean you can see the Cam. Wow! I’ve never. I’ve never seen that before,” Jason exclaimed, checking out the abandoned Beetle.
It's going to be a financial nightmare to get this rusty classic back on the road. It'll need a 360-degree makeover. Either way, we can't wait to see what plans Jason has for this relic.
Getting the rusty 1956 Volkswagen Beetle out of the woods wasn’t a walk in the park. If you are curious how that panned out, check out the video below.
