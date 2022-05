New Audi A6 e-tron Sedan Spied Together With Q6 e-tron SUV

kWh

WLTP

NEDC

kW

Spied testing alongside the Q6 e-tron, the A6 e-tron will be available both as a sedan and as a station wagon . The camouflaged prototype spotted by the carparazzi in the Alps also happens to differ from the A6 e-tron concept car presented at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show , starting with the longer overhangs. We can also notice more restrained headlights and taillights, along with a more restrained bumper out back and resculpted bodysides.Pictured on five-spoke wheels mounted with Michelin rubber boots, the camouflaged prototype still is a work-in-progress affair. Design changes are obviously in the offing, all in the name of simplifying production. Also pictured with conventional side mirrors instead of the concept’s video cameras, the A6 e-tron appears to feature a similar footprint to the A6.Expected stateside as a 2024 model, the A6 e-tron has been confirmed to premiere in production-ready form by the end of 2022. On that note, it’s worth remembering the concept is rocking a battery with a net capacity of 100, enough for “a range of more than 700 kilometers (435 miles).”Audi says that’s, which is closer to EPA ratings than thestandard of old. The 800-volt charging technology enables fast charging at up to 270, translating to 300 kilometers (186 miles) in 10 minutes. From 5 to 80 percent, it should take “less than 25 minutes” according to Audi.Last, but certainly not least, dual-motor propulsion is clearly going to happen. The concept, for example, is packing 350 kW (470-ish horsepower) and 800 Nm (590 pound-feet) of torque from a dual-motor arrangement.