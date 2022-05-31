New Audi A6 e-tron Sedan Spied Together With Q6 e-tron SUV

An extremely important car for Audi, the A6 e-tron also happens to be very important for the Volkswagen Group because it’s the first application of the Premium Platform Electric. Pretty much a replacement for the J1 vehicle architecture of the e-tron GT four-door sedan, the Premium Platform Electric will be used by Porsche as well, starting with the Macan SUV.
Spied testing alongside the Q6 e-tron, the A6 e-tron will be available both as a sedan and as a station wagon. The camouflaged prototype spotted by the carparazzi in the Alps also happens to differ from the A6 e-tron concept car presented at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show, starting with the longer overhangs. We can also notice more restrained headlights and taillights, along with a more restrained bumper out back and resculpted bodysides.
Pictured on five-spoke wheels mounted with Michelin rubber boots, the camouflaged prototype still is a work-in-progress affair. Design changes are obviously in the offing, all in the name of simplifying production. Also pictured with conventional side mirrors instead of the concept’s video cameras, the A6 e-tron appears to feature a similar footprint to the A6.
Expected stateside as a 2024 model, the A6 e-tron has been confirmed to premiere in production-ready form by the end of 2022. On that note, it’s worth remembering the concept is rocking a battery with a net capacity of 100 kWh, enough for “a range of more than 700 kilometers (435 miles).”
Audi says that’s WLTP, which is closer to EPA ratings than the NEDC standard of old. The 800-volt charging technology enables fast charging at up to 270 kW, translating to 300 kilometers (186 miles) in 10 minutes. From 5 to 80 percent, it should take “less than 25 minutes” according to Audi.
Last, but certainly not least, dual-motor propulsion is clearly going to happen. The concept, for example, is packing 350 kW (470-ish horsepower) and 800 Nm (590 pound-feet) of torque from a dual-motor arrangement.
