2023 Audi A6 Facelift Means Business, Should BMW and Mercedes Worry About It?

Looking like an evolution of its predecessor, the fifth-gen Audi A6 came out in 2018, and since it is getting ready to celebrate its fourth anniversary, the Ingolstadt marque has started working on its successor.
The 2023 A6 made its spy photo debut last November, and more recently, our spy photographers nabbed two more prototypes of the executive sedan while resting in a parking lot, in their homeland, with their front and rear ends under wraps.
At first glance, it appears that Audi made the grille a bit smaller, though that could be the camouflage tricking us. The headlights look about the same, but have a different pattern, and the bumper is new, sporting redesigned side air intakes.
The updates continue further back, with the new taillights that should still be linked together by a thin chrome strip. It seems that the rear bumper is new as well, and still incorporates the horizontal reflectors right above the diffuser that looks cleaner. In all likelihood, it will still sport fake tailpipe trim.
Audi might wrap it up with new color choices, and wheels, and could launch more upholstery options inside. The infotainment system and digital instrument cluster should get new software, and beyond these, we wouldn’t hold our breath for other upgrades, but then again, no one outside the automaker has seen the interior, so we might be wrong.
It is still too early to talk about potential upgrades in the power department. Still, the facelifted A6 is understood to retain its current engines, though some of them could be tweaked in order to become more frugal, and less polluting.
We will have more details about it as the unveiling date approaches. Speaking of which, it is expected to debut in the second half of the year, launching Stateside as a 2023 model. The A6 Sedan will be joined by the Avant body style, and the jacked-up Allroad will follow, alongside the S6, and RS 6 sporty variants.
