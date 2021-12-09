Facelifted 2023 Audi A6 Drops the Fake Skin in a Fake Way, Can You Tell What's New?

Audi has started the road-testing phase of the facelifted A6. The first prototype, as far as we’re aware of anyway, was snapped in the open by our spy photographers two weeks ago, wearing the typical stickers at both ends, meant to hide the changes.
These are quite minor and do include the usual updates, such as the new headlights, with integrated daytime running lights that look identical to the ones of the current A6, and tweaked grille, which does appear to be a bit smaller on the mid-cycle refresh of the Ingolstadt brand’s executive car.
New front and rear bumpers will give the 2023 Audi A6 a fresher tone, with the taillamps, which otherwise seemed to carry over on the scooped prototype, contributing to the enhanced looks. Fake exhaust tips will, unfortunately, be part of the makeover, though the redesigned diffuser trim, otherwise replicated by Kolesa in their renderings shared in our image gallery, will trick some into thinking that they are real.
The car’s trunk lid is bedecked by the ‘55 TFSI’ logo, with the ‘quattro’ badge positioned under it. This means that it packs the twin-scroll turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine, which currently develops 335 hp (340 ps / 250 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. This model, which features all-wheel drive, can deal with the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in a little over 5 seconds.
It’s too early to know whether Audi will update the powertrain family of their Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Jaguar XF, and BMW 5 Series rival, though we’d expect some changes in this department too. The unveiling of the facelifted iteration should take place in the second half of 2022, with the Sedan and Avant (estate) body styles likely premiering first. These will be followed by the jacked-up Allroad, and the sporty S6 and RS 6 later on.
