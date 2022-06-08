2023 Audi A6 Spied in S-Line Trim, Looks Ready for Launch

Audi is preparing to launch a facelifted version of its A6 model, and one of the prototypes has stepped in front of our spy photographer's lens. This time, we have a version that is even closer to its production-spec, and it comes with minimal camouflage. It Avant (that's Audi for wagon), as well as allroad variants, are set to follow suit.
As you can see, the front of the Audi A6 is set to get a new bumper, which will have a modified grille. The air intake inlets in both elements are different from what you find in the range now, while the headlights have also received minor modifications. It is worth noting that the prototype seen in the gallery features the S-line package.
In other words, the base model in the A6 range will look similar to this vehicle, but will have a look that will be tamer. No dramatic changes have been made to the profile of the vehicle, but this is normal for a midlife cycle restyling.
Meanwhile, as we move on to the rear of the A6, the rear bumper has a few changes to it, while the graphics of the rear lights are also different. Customers may be offered OLED lights as optional extras, or these may come on certain versions only, while the regular model will only get LED taillights.
For the moment, there is no news regarding the engines and transmissions that will be offered with this model. However, you can expect most of them to be carried over from the ongoing model, with minimal changes, but with minor improvements.
Meanwhile, the interior is set to receive a bit of attention to certain elements, including updates to the infotainment system, but not limited to just that.
Regardless of what will change, we will learn more once the facelifted Audi A6 makes its market debut, which is scheduled for late 2022. So, we are just months away from its unveiling, but now we know what to expect.
