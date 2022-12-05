Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept Unveiled in Anticipation of Future Zero-Emissions bZ Models

Having been shown online last month, the bZ Compact SUV Concept has now returned to Europe in an official environment, with Toyota taking it to Brussels, in Belgium, for its local debut.
Right off the bat, we’ve got to admit that it is one unusual name for what is still a study, and it tells us everything we need to know about it. It’s electric, has a compact size, and is a high-rider, with Toyota calling it an ‘SUV,’ but we all know that it is a crossover, don’t we?
It measures 4,538 mm (178.7 in) from bumper to bumper, is 1,888 mm (74.3 in) wide, excluding the side mirrors, and 1,560 mm (61.4 in) tall. As a result, it is both longer and wider than the BMW iX, and it has fewer inches between the roof and the road. Toyota also says that it rides on 21-inch wheels, which, given the futuristic and curvaceous styling, do not look oversized.
It is still unknown whether the bZ Compact SUV Concept previews a future production model, as the Japanese car maker still hasn’t said anything about it. Nonetheless, if it does, then it is believed to sit under the bZ4X in their lineup. For now, it sits alongside the recently-unveiled C-HR Prologue Concept.
Styled in Europe by the company’s local Design and Development department in France, it looks very athletic on the outside, with lots of round shapes all around, combined with a few sharp lines. The front and rear lighting signatures look modern, and the black plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body give it a more rugged appearance. The roofline is slightly arched towards the rear, it has flush-mounted door handles, and a charging port on the front left fender.
Contrary to the exterior, the cockpit is very minimalistic, with a very simple dashboard panel, and two screens mounted on top of it. The central display has to be used to control most functions of the car, and there is a gear selector on the center console too.
So, given that Toyota chose to put the spotlight on the bZ Compact SUV Concept once again, do you think that it actually serves as a preview for an upcoming vehicle?
