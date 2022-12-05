The Chateau Shack Tiny House May Allow You To Experience Tiny Living at Its Finest

Tiny homes are not just a fad anymore, they are a lifestyle choice, and builders have come to understand that and are offering models that allow prospective customers to experience tiny living at its finest.
Equipped with all the amenities of a luxury traditional home, the Chateau Shack model crafted by Mini Mansions Tiny Home Builders is an upscale tiny house that makes downsizing an appealing prospect. It’s a cozy miniature dwelling offering 292 square feet (27.12 sq m) of habitable space, making tiny living super comfortable, especially for someone new to this lifestyle.
It measures 26 feet (8 m) in length, 8 feet (2.4 m) in width, and 13.5 feet (4.1 m) in height, and it can be used as a primary residence, a home office, or even as a rental unit. It’s built on a thick steel frame that sits on a double-axle trailer with brakes and features quality insulation in the walls, ceiling, and floor.
To ensure the tiny house is protected from all weather elements, as well as unwanted critters, the builders have installed sheet metal on the trailer’s floor frame. Moreover, all framing, studs, and roof trusses are hurricane-proofed, so owners can rest assured their house is solidly built and well prepared to tackle any kind of weather.
The interior space of Chateau Shack is divided into a small living area, a spacious kitchen, a bathroom, and two loft areas.
Mini Mansions Tiny Home Builders have this house on sale for $75,900, which can be considered a bargain for everything it has to offer. This company works closely with its clients in designing the houses and delivers turnkey-ready abodes.
As such, the living area comes equipped with an IKEA sofa sleeper, a fold-up table, as well as a 32" flat-screen TV mounted on the opposite wall.
The gorgeous kitchen features white shaker-style cabinets, a full-size refrigerator, a double-bowl sink, a four-knob electric glass cooktop, an all-in-one front load washer, and a microwave. There is also two-tier shelving for some extra storage.
A wood ladder provides access to the main loft, which can accommodate a two-person mattress and a couple of small nightstands. An aluminum telescopic ladder is included for access to the guest loft.
Finally, the bathroom looks as stunning as the rest of the house and includes a flush toilet, a shower/tub combo, as well as a vanity cabinet and a mirror cabinet.
It measures 26 feet (8 m) in length, 8 feet (2.4 m) in width, and 13.5 feet (4.1 m) in height, and it can be used as a primary residence, a home office, or even as a rental unit. It’s built on a thick steel frame that sits on a double-axle trailer with brakes and features quality insulation in the walls, ceiling, and floor.
To ensure the tiny house is protected from all weather elements, as well as unwanted critters, the builders have installed sheet metal on the trailer’s floor frame. Moreover, all framing, studs, and roof trusses are hurricane-proofed, so owners can rest assured their house is solidly built and well prepared to tackle any kind of weather.
The interior space of Chateau Shack is divided into a small living area, a spacious kitchen, a bathroom, and two loft areas.
Mini Mansions Tiny Home Builders have this house on sale for $75,900, which can be considered a bargain for everything it has to offer. This company works closely with its clients in designing the houses and delivers turnkey-ready abodes.
As such, the living area comes equipped with an IKEA sofa sleeper, a fold-up table, as well as a 32" flat-screen TV mounted on the opposite wall.
The gorgeous kitchen features white shaker-style cabinets, a full-size refrigerator, a double-bowl sink, a four-knob electric glass cooktop, an all-in-one front load washer, and a microwave. There is also two-tier shelving for some extra storage.
A wood ladder provides access to the main loft, which can accommodate a two-person mattress and a couple of small nightstands. An aluminum telescopic ladder is included for access to the guest loft.
Finally, the bathroom looks as stunning as the rest of the house and includes a flush toilet, a shower/tub combo, as well as a vanity cabinet and a mirror cabinet.