2023 Subaru Solterra Priced Higher Than Toyota bZ4x Twin

Using a different automaker’s tech presents a few issues, chief among which comes in the guise of cost. For example, Subaru is charging $44,995 excluding destination charge and the $7,500 federal tax credit for the Solterra while Toyota’s weirdly-named twin starts at $42,000.
Identical in many respects, the Solterra and bZ4x ride on a newly-developed platform designed specifically for all-electric applications. e-TNGA is how the modular architecture is officially called, internally referred to as the 40PL. Developed for all-, front-, and rear-wheel-drive applications, the Toyota e-TNGA is alternatively known as the e-Subaru Global Platform.
Also joined at the hip with the Lexus RZ, the Solterra is available in three grades: Premium, the $48,495 Limited, and $51,995 Touring. Every trim carries a destination and delivery charge of $1,225. Funnily enough, the attached release lists the Subaru-badged electric vehicle with a continuously variable transmission even though electric vehicles do not feature CVTs.
The question is, what do you get for your money? Well, the list starts with less range than the Toyota, which is estimated at 252 miles (406 kilometers) in single-motor guise. Subaru kept the all-wheel-drive tradition alive with standard all-wheel drive, which nosedives range to 228 miles (367 kilometers), just like the bZ4x with optional all-wheel drive. Speaking of which, specifying AWD in the bZ4x adds $2,080 to the suggested price.
Pompously named Subaru StarDrive Technology like the Subaru Crosstrek (plug-in) Hybrid, the dual-motor powertrain develops 215 ponies and 249 pound-feet (338 Nm) of torque. The Japanese automaker further boasts Dual-Function X-MODE with Snow / Dirt and Deep Snow / Mud settings, Grip Control and Downhill Assist Control, Active Cornering Assist, 8.3 inches of ground clearance, and impressive charging times on direct current. With DC fast charging, as much as 80% is charged in less than an hour.
The Premium trim level also rocks blind-spot monitoring, automatic climate control, heated front seats and exterior mirrors, a windshield wiper de-icer, and 18-inch alloys wrapped in 235/60 rubber boots. The Limited’s most important upgrade is the 12.3-inch touchscreen compared to 8.0 inches for the Premium. Level up to the Touring, and you’re treated to a digital rearview mirror, ventilated front seats, a panoramic moonroof with a power sunshade, LED footwell lighting, and a bi-tone exterior paintwork option.
Also joined at the hip with the Lexus RZ, the Solterra is available in three grades: Premium, the $48,495 Limited, and $51,995 Touring. Every trim carries a destination and delivery charge of $1,225. Funnily enough, the attached release lists the Subaru-badged electric vehicle with a continuously variable transmission even though electric vehicles do not feature CVTs.
The question is, what do you get for your money? Well, the list starts with less range than the Toyota, which is estimated at 252 miles (406 kilometers) in single-motor guise. Subaru kept the all-wheel-drive tradition alive with standard all-wheel drive, which nosedives range to 228 miles (367 kilometers), just like the bZ4x with optional all-wheel drive. Speaking of which, specifying AWD in the bZ4x adds $2,080 to the suggested price.
Pompously named Subaru StarDrive Technology like the Subaru Crosstrek (plug-in) Hybrid, the dual-motor powertrain develops 215 ponies and 249 pound-feet (338 Nm) of torque. The Japanese automaker further boasts Dual-Function X-MODE with Snow / Dirt and Deep Snow / Mud settings, Grip Control and Downhill Assist Control, Active Cornering Assist, 8.3 inches of ground clearance, and impressive charging times on direct current. With DC fast charging, as much as 80% is charged in less than an hour.
The Premium trim level also rocks blind-spot monitoring, automatic climate control, heated front seats and exterior mirrors, a windshield wiper de-icer, and 18-inch alloys wrapped in 235/60 rubber boots. The Limited’s most important upgrade is the 12.3-inch touchscreen compared to 8.0 inches for the Premium. Level up to the Touring, and you’re treated to a digital rearview mirror, ventilated front seats, a panoramic moonroof with a power sunshade, LED footwell lighting, and a bi-tone exterior paintwork option.