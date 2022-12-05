autoevolution
Three-Row Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid MAX SUV Gets Revealed, Albeit Only in CGI

It should come as no surprise that virtual automotive artists are currently joining forces in imagining the unofficial looks of the first-ever Toyota Grand Highlander (Platinum, Hybrid MAX) family-sized SUV.
While over in Europe the Japanese automaker is busy introducing battery-electric and hydrogen-powered conceptual novelties, in North America Toyota is on a roll with the upcoming premiere of the Grand Highlander. So, after in late October the big family-size SUV was spied testing its elongated wheelbase in Michigan, starting this month, we also know when to expect its official introduction.

Thanks to a recent teaser, there is no need to speculate the official date of arrival of the Grand Highlander, which is going to be featured on the red carpet at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show, on February 8th. Alas, not everyone has the patience to wait another couple of months, so it should come as no surprise that several virtual automotive artists are imagining the unofficial looks of the first-ever Toyota Grand Highlander family-sized SUV.

Both the virtual automotive artist better known as Carbizzy on his YouTube channel and the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel have rushed to the new Platinum Hybrid MAX CGI task. As anyone can notice from the main ensemble picture, both unofficial visions have their quirks and distinct features. So, do take all this with a massive grain of salt until Toyota sheds further light upon the styling goodies.

In the meantime, let us also notice some of the CGI highlights. For example, the pixel master over at AutoYa has imagined a new POV and some additional ritzy colors. Meanwhile, the CGI expert over at Carbizzy gives us both traditional views (front and rear three-quarters) but also just one classic hue from the color palette of the upcoming Grand Highlander Platinum Hybrid MAX.

So, which one do you think will strike closest to OEM? And do any of them deserve our CGI hall pass, or should their virtual artists work a little harder to convince us of their digital prowess?

