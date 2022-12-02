2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Reveals Rear Design Prior to Chicago Auto Show Debut

Toyota has partially spilled the beans on the design of the upcoming Grand Highlander by releasing a teaser image of it that shows different styling over the current five-seater.
Set to launch with three rows of seats, “equipped for family adventures,” Toyota says, the 2024 Grand Highlander has new taillights, interrupted in the middle by its designation. The tailgate is another novelty, and so are the bumper, diffuser, and roof-mounted spoiler with what appears to be a bigger third brake light.
If you zoom in on the picture, then you will also see that it says ‘Platinum’ on the right side of the tailgate, and ‘Hybrid Max’ on the left. The former suggests that we are looking at a well-equipped version of the Grand Highlander, and the latter that it packs an electrified powertrain, which could be the 2.5-liter AWD-e from the normal Highlander, rated at 340 hp and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque.
In addition to dropping the image that becomes very revealing upon brightening it up, Toyota has also announced when the 2024 Grand Highlander will premiere, and that will be on the eve of the 2023 Chicago Auto Show, on February 8. Subsequently, it will make its way to the event in the Windy City too, and will then start arriving at dealers across the nation, with pricing to be announced in due course.
Given its expanded practicality with the addition of a third-row of seats, the Grand Highlander will be more expensive than the normal one, which currently has MSRPs of $41,820, $43,420, and $43,220 for the Hybrid LE, XLE, and Hybrid XLE respectively for the 2023 model year. As for its rivals, the 2024 Grand Highlander will inevitably gun for the likes of the Hyundai Palisade, Kia Telluride, Volkswagen Atlas, and other big crossovers that are family-oriented.
