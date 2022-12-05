1963 Pontiac LeMans Is a Hurricane Ian Survivor in Need of TLC

More on this:

1 This 1969 Pontiac LeMans Safari Estate is a Station Wagon Fan's Holy Grail

2 1966 Pontiac LeMans Convertible Needs Everything, Somehow Still Runs

3 This 1967 Pontiac LeMans Sprint Is Rarer Than a GTO and You Won't Guess Why

4 1972 Pontiac LeMans Spent 20 Years in a Barn, Gets First Wash and Drive

5 1972 Pontiac LeMans Gets Pulled Out of Collapsing Barn, It's a Numbers-Matching Survivor