Fast and Nervous Toyota Celica Was Designed by an AI, Could Work

The automobile is already over a century old, and that means there are probably more defunct car nameplates than existing ones. Some of them are dearly missed, and because of that some sell for big money at auction events, or are brought back to life in virtual interpretations made with the help of modern-day technology.
On that list of cars we’d like to have back is, of course, the Toyota Celica. Born in Japanese stables in the early 1970s, it had a rather long life for a car, being discontinued in 2006, after decades on the market.
During all this time seven generations of the breed came and went, and spread to cover pretty much all continents of this globe. Design-wise, they came as anything from convertibles to notchbacks, and were generally powered four-cylinder engines.
Like several other Toyota vehicles made over the years, the Celica generated cult-like following in some parts of this globe, and it’s for them that we bring forth today this thing here. It’s a rendering that might please some and aggravate others, but here it is nonetheless.
The image you’re looking at is that of a potential future Celica as seen by an artificial intelligence (AI). We’re not told by Leasing Options UK, the guys behind this project, exactly what kind of AI we’re dealing with, but it’s the same one used to created another two vehicles we recently discussed, the EV Ford Fiesta and the revived DeLorean DMC-12.
In the case of the Celica the AI seems to have followed the same design logic it followed when it came to the other two, making the front look not unlike that of the current generation Supra, while from the side the thing looks like it’s bucking. Overall, the machine appears to be both fast and jumpy.
There is no word as to what could power this thing, either another four-cylinder or an electric drivetrain, but this being a rendering we can pretty much imagine anything we like.
