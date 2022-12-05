This Imagined DeLorean DMC-12 Would Look From the Future... Even in the Future

I don’t know about you, but for me, Christmas is always associated with two movie franchises: Home Alone (and that’s understandable) and, for reasons I can’t fully explain, Back to the Future. And each year in December I burn through the five movies from the two series with the same amazement I felt when I first watched them.
Whereas when it comes to Home Alone my joy of watching it over and over again has to do with, well, the joy of Christmas, Back to the Future is probably all about dreaming about new possibilities. I mean, can you imagine what owning a car that can travel through time would be like?
That car, as you all know, is the DeLorean DMC-12 in real life, a model made just for a couple of years in the early 1980s and forever sent to the automotive history books by said movies, much more so than its abilities were capable of doing.
Over the years, there have been several attempts at reviving the moniker, possibly all in an attempt to capitalize on the iconic status of the model. The most recent such attempt comes from a company called DeLorean Next Generation Motors (DNG). These guys will not make a DMC-12 per se, but its successor, and it’s called DeLorean Model JZD.
The car is also an offshoot of something called Alpha5 concept, and details about it at this time are pretty scarce, despite DNG claiming we should see the first one in the metal as soon as 2023.
No matter how much people and companies try to bring back the appeal of the DMC-12, though, none of them will probably succeed. I mean, not even this insane rendering, put together by British Leasing Options as part of a larger effort meant to imagine defunct cars by means of AI, doesn’t work for me.
Sure, it looks so crazy even in the future it would look as if it came back from… the future, but it lacks the appeal of the 1980s original, and one could hardly imagine this thing with a flux capacitor, plutonium gauges, and time circuits.
