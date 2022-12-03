They say that "Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery." But it's sort of annoying to walk into a store thinking you've just spotted a shelf that's filled with Hot Wheels cars, only to find out that they're all cheap knock-off replicas. Kids might be ok with undersized wheels and poorly-designed castings overall, but most collectors won't even look at them twice. That's what you get for being one of the biggest toy manufacturers on Earth.