Unboxing Hot Wheels Car Culture Mix F Is Twice the Fun With Six Cars Inside

It wasn't long ago that we noted the fact that it can be quite tricky to go out and buy Hot Wheels cars for someone who is a serious collector. Chances are that whatever you're going to buy, they'll probably own it already. But nobody is ever going to mind getting an extra Premium set of diecast cars. And for Christmas, there are a few more items on that list that you can be on the lookout for.
The Car Culture 2-Packs have only been around for a short while. We've only seen five different mixes so far, which adds up to a total of 30 collectibles. Almost three months have gone by since we had a look at the last one.
And that had a great mix of exotics and race cars alike, albeit with four out of six cars originating from Europe. These sets have become quite popular in the Hot Wheels community, so you'd better grab one or two while they're still relatively affordable.
Mix F is the fourth one to appear in 2022, and most likely the last one for this year. The first 2-pack will make any drag racing enthusiast happy, as both Plymouths are replicas of cars that are built for straight-line speed.
The 1972 Cuda Funny Car casting has been around since 2009 when it made an appearance in the Dragstrip Demons series. It's a Premium-exclusive model, and you might remember seeing it back in 2018 when Hot Wheels used it in Car Culture: Team Transport.
And the same thing goes for the Duster Funny Car as well. While some people might not like the fact that these were used a few years ago with the same liveries, others will be happy to buy them at the retail price instead of paying a small fortune on eBay. One of the coolest things about both these cars is that they feature an opening body, just like you'd expect to see from a Funny Car.
The next two collectibles in Mix F are race versions of the 2016 Ford GT, featuring different liveries. This casting looked quite impressive even when it was part of the Mainline series, so the Real Riders version might sell out as soon as it hits stores around the world.
That's the kind of result Ryu Asada was able to pull off before sadly passing away. If you're keen on starting a Ford GT Race collection, you're looking at a total of about 13 variations released so far.
The last set of Mix F is a Mclaren-exclusive one. This isn't the first Premium Mclaren Senna to come out of the factory, but it might be the best one yet. The 2021 Exotic Envy version felt a bit dull due to the Dove Grey paint job, while the red accents on the new black-on-black model give it a sort of Evil Empire look.
The 720S isn't half bad either, mostly thanks to its wheel setup. It's not as extreme as the Senna, but some collectors will appreciate that sort of detail for sure. As of now, you can get all six cars for less than $70, which is a decent price to pay regardless if you plan on setting them loose or not.
