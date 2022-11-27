Inside the 2023 Hot Wheels Case D, New Super Treasure Hunt Is an Electric Hypercar

I've spent a lot of time looking at videos of Corvettes this month, given our current theme. I used to be a big fan of ZR1s already, but now I'm certain that I'd love to drive some of the older ones as well. Until I get the chance to do that, I'm stuck with enjoying the 1/64th scale models. And I was happy to see a red C7 Z06 convertible in a store the other day. Naturally, it's now part of my growing collection.