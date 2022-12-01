I can't believe 2022 has gone by without me finding another Hot Wheel Super Treasure Hunt car. After all these years, I'm still down with just the HKS Honda Civic Type R that Mattel hid in one of the mainline cases in 2021. But every time I'm out shopping I try to be optimistic about my odds of finding another one. After all, Short Cards are rarer, and that's all I can hope to find in any of the stores around me.