Hot Wheels RLC Exclusive R34 GT-R Coming Up, You'll Be Lucky if You Can Get One

I have been collecting Hot Wheels diecast cars for many years now. But I can't remember ever being as lucky as I was in the past week. After finding my first-ever Treasure Hunt cars, it felt like I was on a winning streak. I've come across an additional four TH vehicles, alongside a fresh batch of cars from the new M case. And now, I'll be lining up for a shot at the newest Red Line Club exclusive 1/64 scale model.
It wasn't long ago that Hot Wheels collectors around the world were anxious to get their hands on the new Red Line Club exclusive Pink Hot Rod. The rather odd-looking Blown Delivery became available on the 14th of June.
Now, it's all sold out! It took six days for this to happen, which by RLC standards is quite slow. With some of the more desirable models, a stock of 30,000 units can disappear in a matter of hours. And this might be the case for the newest RLC vehicle.
Enter the NISMO Skyline R34 GT-R! This is the fourth time the R34 GT-R has been featured as an RLC collectible. It was first introduced in 2019, on the occasion of the 33rd Annual Hot Wheels Collectors Convention in Los Angeles.
This is perhaps one of the most sought-after Skylines ever built by Hot Wheels, as only 5,000 units were made available to the public. One of these items can set you back as much as $650 if you can find one for sale. Another version of the car was released later that year in Spectraflame Blue.
$13,000 via eBay. The strong demand for the first version prompted Mattel to increase the number of units to 12,500 for this item. A third iteration came along in 2020, and it featured a spectacular Spectraflame Purple paint job.
Reportedly, just over 25,000 units were made. And now, 30,000 RLC R34s will be available starting June the 21st at 9 AM PT. The limit is, of course, set at one car per customer or a total of five per household.
The attention to detail is on point, both inside and out. It even has racing harnesses! This might have been even better without the Hot Wheels logo on the side and with less wheel gap. The Real Riders 5-spoke wheels would've probably looked better in a different color, but you can always opt for a bit of tuning if you're up to the job.
Finished in Spectraflame Black over chrome, this NISMO legend will set you back $25 plus taxes. Seeing how expensive the previous models are right now, it's bound to turn a profit in a few years. But how can you part ways with such a cool item like this? If money is of no concern, you can already get your hands on one via eBay. It's crazy to think that some people are already asking $300 for one!
Alas, some collectors have already received a preview of this RLC model, as you can see in the video below. It's a shame really that it doesn't feature opening doors, but we'll settle for the opening hood and RB engine inside.
