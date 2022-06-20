Hot Wheels RLC Exclusive R34 GT-R Coming Up, You'll Be Lucky if You Can Get One

I have been collecting Hot Wheels diecast cars for many years now. But I can't remember ever being as lucky as I was in the past week. After finding my first-ever Treasure Hunt cars, it felt like I was on a winning streak. I've come across an additional four TH vehicles, alongside a fresh batch of cars from the new M case. And now, I'll be lining up for a shot at the newest Red Line Club exclusive 1/64 scale model.

19 photos